After a ten-year-old girl in Punjab's Patiala died due to suspected food poisoning after she ate her birthday cake ordered online, a person, building a community to help people improve their lifestyle, said food safety is a joke in India. He also said that people are running 20 different "restaurants" in 1RK as cloud kitchens listed over food-delivering apps.

The girl Manvi and her sister fell ill on the night after they celebrated her birthday and ate the cake that was ordered online. A video of the birthday celebrations showed the girl being fed the cake by her family members. Afterwards, at around 3 am, the children started vomiting and they were taken to a nearby hospital, said Manvi's grandfather. At the hospital, the doctors declared Manvi dead. Her younger sister possibly survived because she vomited, said her family.

"You have no idea how many mice and cockroaches were around the food you just ordered. And you have absolutely no idea if the cooked dal or rice you ordered was expired," said Chirag Barjatya, who is building the PFC Club. "And street food is as unhygienic. Unhygienic not only due to bad hygiene practices but also because of the dust and the pollutants around. Them wearing gloves and serving you a pani puri makes no difference."

"And the food inspection authorities? You know how easy it is here to get licensing and approval through ₹," he said, adding that he does not know what is the solution. "Strict non-corrupt food inspection? Impossible. I also don't want these street vendors or cloud kitchens to go out of business because of such tweets. But we live in a low-trust society and when you are putting something in your mouth by trusting some unknown supplier, think twice."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Manvi's family. The family has sought action by the Health Department against those who made the cake. Meanwhile, the place from where the delivery person picked up the cake denied that it was delivered from there. Police said they are investigating the source of the cake.