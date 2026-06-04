Former CBFC chief, veteran film producer, Pahlaj Nihalani, dies at 76

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has passed away at the age of 76. His friend Shashi Ranjan confirmed the news on Thursday. Nihalani had been unwell for some time and was reported to be suffering from liver-related health issues.

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Nihalani was a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, known for backing several commercial films and for his tenure as CBFC chief from January 2015 to August 2017. His time at the board often made headlines due to debates around cuts, disclaimers, and certification decisions.

Born on January 10, 1950, Nihalani began his career as a producer with the 1982 film Haathkadi. He is credited with giving actor Govinda his first big break in Ilzaam in 1986 and introducing Chunky Panday in Aag Hi Aag in 1987. Over the years, he produced several Hindi films including Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Andaz, Dil Tera Diwana, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2.

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As CBFC chairperson, Nihalani introduced stricter guidelines that barred certain expletives even in A-rated films and sought to restrict content that could hurt religious sentiments or depict violence. His tenure was marked by frequent disagreements with filmmakers, and critics often accused him of overreach. Nihalani maintained that he was simply doing his job.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the current chairperson of the CBFC, expressed condolences on X, saying, "Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani."

Nihalani's contributions to the film industry spanned several decades as a producer and later as the head of the country's film certification body. He is survived by his wife, Nita Nihalani, and his three sons, Vishal, Deepesh, and Chirag.