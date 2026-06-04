Dhurandhar 2 OTT release today: 3 extra minutes cut to premiere; Check release time, where to watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is done with theatres. Now it's coming home.

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, which has collected over Rs 1,148 crore domestically since its release, makes its OTT debut on JioHotstar today, June 4. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film rounds off his espionage duology with Singh playing a top-secret Indian spy who goes undercover in Karachi to hunt down the masterminds behind the 26/11 attacks.

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How to watch

JioHotstar kicks off the premiere with a special 30-minute behind-the-scenes pre-show at 7:00 PM today. Full on-demand streaming opens from June 5. The film is available in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The digital release also comes with an extended cut. Viewers get roughly three extra minutes of footage not seen in theatres, along with unfiltered dialogue and scenes that were trimmed from the theatrical version.

The numbers

At 229 minutes, it is already one of the longest Hindi films in recent memory, and one of the most profitable. Its domestic net collection stands at Rs 1,148.76 crore, with domestic gross earnings of Rs 1,374.82 crore. Overseas, the film pulled in Rs 438 crore in gross revenue. More than two months after its theatrical release, it was still drawing audiences to cinemas.

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With the OTT release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now set to reach an audience that is considerably larger than the one that turned up at multiplexes.

Dhurandhar's dhurandhar performance at world Box office

On its 73rd day, the Aditya Dhar directorial doubled its previous day's collection and crossed a milestone that only one Indian film has ever surpassed.

Still finding the audience

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹20 lakh on day 73, a 100% jump over the ₹10 lakh it collected on the 11th Friday. The film is running against fresh competition from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, yet its hold at the box office remains striking for a film in its eleventh week.

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Its domestic total now stands at ₹1,185.65 crore net, or approximately ₹1,399.06 crore gross.

The week-by-week story

The film's staying power is best read in its weekly breakdown. It opened to ₹690 crore in its first eight days including paid previews, followed by ₹271 crore in week two and ₹120 crore in week three. Collections tapered steadily — ₹58 crore, ₹20.63 crore, ₹12.5 crore, ₹5.54 crore, ₹3.89 crore, ₹2.19 crore, ₹1.45 crore, before settling into its current daily trickle in weeks eleven and beyond.