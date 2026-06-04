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Ola Electric, Tata Motors PV, Bosch, Varroc Engg shares: Check target price, outlook

Ola Electric, Tata Motors PV, Bosch, Varroc Engg shares: Check target price, outlook

On Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, the market expert noted that the stock, which has been among the most beaten-down EV plays, has given a breakout on weekly charts with strong volumes.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jun 4, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Ola Electric, Tata Motors PV, Bosch, Varroc Engg shares: Check target price, outlookResponding to a query on TMPV, the expert said positional traders may consider buying and accumulating the stock, even during minor declines.

Rajesh Palviya, Senior Vice-President (Head of Research) at Axis Securities, on Thursday said the electric vehicle (EV) space remains a theme where investors need to be patient, adding that a 'buy-and-accumulate' strategy could be considered for select stocks across the automobile sector.

Sharing his view on Bosch Ltd, Palviya said any breakout above Rs 38,000 level could attract additional buying interest.

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"A move above Rs 38,000 can trigger further upside towards Rs 39,200-40,000 levels," he said.

On Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Palviya noted that the stock, which has been among the most beaten-down EV plays, has given a breakout on weekly charts with strong volumes.

"One can keep the stock on their radar, but with a strict stop-loss, as financials are still not up to the mark for Ola Electric. There are still a lot of headwinds for the company in terms of financials. Though, the price behaviour is showing some positivity. Keep a stop-loss of Rs 41.50, and on the higher side, Rs 46-47 levels would be the next targets," Palviya stated.

Commenting on Varroc Engineering Ltd, he said the stock could remain constructive as long as it holds above the Rs 580-575 zone.

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"Till the stock is holding above the Rs 580-575 zone, I think one should remain on the long side of trade. We may see further higher levels towards Rs 620-630. So, one can hold on to their positions as we may see this upward momentum extend further," Palviya said.

Responding to a query on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), the market expert said positional traders may consider buying and accumulating the stock, even during minor declines.

"Rs 365-370 levels are the important levels to watch. If it doesn't break below Rs 370, we may see further higher levels of Rs 430-445 for TMPV. So, buy and accumulate would be the strategy for this counter," he added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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