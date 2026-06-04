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Ideaforge Technology shares extend winning streak to 3rd day, hit 52-week high – Here’s the trigger

Ideaforge Technology shares extend winning streak to 3rd day, hit 52-week high – Here’s the trigger

Ideaforge fundraise: According to the exchange filing, the company's board has approved raising fresh capital for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jun 4, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Ideaforge Technology shares extend winning streak to 3rd day, hit 52-week high – Here’s the triggerEarlier, an investor presentation submitted to the exchanges, Ideaforge reported booking its largest quantum of orders worth about Rs 530 crore for the financial year 2026, marking a record high in its nearly two-decade journey. (Image: AI generated)

Ideaforge share price: Shares of Ideaforge Technology Ltd extended their rally for the third straight session in Thursday’s trade, touching a 52-week high of Rs 898.60 on the BSE. The stock locked in a 5% upper circuit on Thursday, jumping from its previous close of Rs 855.85 to hit the record high. 

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The counter has gained more than 11% during this three-day winning streak, delivering returns of over 50% in a one-year period.

What’s driving the rally?

This sharp uptick follows the outcome of a board meeting held on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. According to the exchange filing, the company's board has  approved raising fresh capital for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore.  

Ideaforge plans to execute the fundraise by way of issuance of any instrument or security for cash, with or without green shoe option. The drone maker's filing said that the potential instruments include equity shares, preference shares, and fully or partly convertible debentures. The capital would be raised in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances, subject to necessary approvals, it said.

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Earlier, an investor presentation submitted to the exchanges, Ideaforge reported booking its largest quantum of orders worth about Rs 530 crore for the financial year 2026, marking a record high in its nearly two-decade journey. It also noted that it had secured its inaugural order in the US from Lamar Police Department and became the first global drone company to train NATO forces at the US National Test Pilot School.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2026 11:53 AM IST
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