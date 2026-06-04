Uber layoffs 23% of its HR workforce; CEO says ‘Changes are necessary’

Uber has reportedly reduced 23% of its HR and people-operations workforce as it plans to streamline operations. The decision is being led by its new president, Jill Hazelbaker, but the company does not link the layoffs to AI-driven restructuring. The company did not reveal the exact number of employees impacted, but according to a CNBC report, the cuts represent less than 1% of its total workforce of 34,000 employees.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: May Mayhem 2026: Nearly 30,000 tech jobs were wiped out

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in an internal memo, said, “changes are necessary to maximise the effectiveness of the People team and the enormous potential ahead of us.”

Hazelbarker was recently appointed as Uber’s chief corporate affairs officer and president. In the memo, she highlighted that the layoffs will enable the company to build “more connected, modern, operationally excellent organisation.”

She further stated that the People team was quite “complex and fragmented, with overlapping responsibilities, unclear ownership, and teams operating too far from the businesses and partners they support.”

Must read: ‘Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated’: Meta sends blunt layoff email to employees

While Uber joins the long list of tech companies facing ongoing layoffs, the company claims the decision is not driven by artificial intelligence. According to a Bloomberg report, the company previously highlighted that it has introduced spending limits for employees using agentic AI tools and coding assistants. An employee can spend up to up to $1,500 per month, whereas Uber also offers greater access to higher or more complex roles.

Advertisement

However, the company also claims that the limits come as guidelines, and not restrictions. Employees are also allowed to exceed their limit with approval or justification, as different AI tools may have different budgets. Uber also highlighted that its tech unit burned through its 2026 AI budget in only four months as AI-related expenses climbed rapidly. Therefore, the company is rapidly adopting AI within teams.