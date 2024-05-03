Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joins Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena with his wife and daughter

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with his wife and daughter, joined Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Earlier today, Nirupam said, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today. After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'. I will join the party in the presence of the CM (Eknath Shinde)...You know what is the condition in Congress today."

Sanjay Nirupam's ties with the party turned sour when Congress, as part of the seat-sharing agreement, gave up Mumbai North West to Amot Kirtikar, a candidate from Shiv Sena, which is part of the INDIA bloc.

Nirupam, who previously served as the Lok Sabha representative for Mumbai North in 2009, expressed that Shiv Sena's move to contest in Mumbai aimed to sideline Congress. Additionally, Congress removed Nirupam's name from the star campaigners list for the national Lok Sabha elections.

"I have finally decided to fulfill your much-awaited desire and hereby announce that I choose to resign from the primary membership of All India Congress Committee. This communication may be considered as my resignation letter. Kindly acknowledge the same," the leader wrote in his resignation.

In response to the party's expulsion letter, the former Congress leader sarcastically commented on the party's quick action, noting that he was suspended shortly after his resignation. He shared a screenshot of his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on X, stating, "It seems that the party promptly expelled me right after receiving my resignation letter last night. It's good to see such swift action. Just wanted to share this."