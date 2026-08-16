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Former West Bengal deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC office in Rampurhat

Former West Bengal deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC office in Rampurhat

Banerjee represented Rampurhat in the West Bengal Assembly continuously from 2001 to 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Former West Bengal deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC office in RampurhatDuring his political career, he served as deputy speaker and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Former West Bengal Assembly deputy speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Ashis Banerjee was found hanging at a TMC party office near his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum, on Sunday morning, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

A purported one-page suicide note was also recovered from the office in Hattala Para. The letter, which has since circulated on social media, reportedly said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over his decision to enter politics. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the note.

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Police reached the spot and sent Banerjee's body for post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, and police are examining the purported note along with other evidence.

What the purported note said

According to the letter, Banerjee claimed that he had never been involved in corruption or taken money in exchange for any work. He reportedly said that while he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within the party, he had been unable to speak out against them.

The note also mentioned the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). Banerjee reportedly claimed that he had no role in its tender-related decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates.

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He alleged that attempts had been made to "malign" and humiliate him and said he felt that entering politics had been a mistake.

Banerjee, who entered politics during his student days and later worked as a teacher, also advised his family members not to join politics. He recalled the affection he had received from his students.

Long political career

Banerjee represented Rampurhat in the West Bengal Assembly continuously from 2001 to 2026. During his political career, he served as deputy speaker and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

He contested the 2026 Assembly election from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to BJP's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes. Party sources said Banerjee had not been particularly active in politics following the defeat.

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A prominent TMC leader in Birbhum, Banerjee was also active in the district's politics during the tenure of party strongman Anubrata Mondal as district president.

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His death comes months after the TMC lost power in West Bengal following 15 years in government, with the BJP forming the state government after the 2026 Assembly elections. The change in government has also been followed by corruption-related investigations and arrests involving several former TMC leaders and legislators.

Police are investigating whether Banerjee died by suicide and what may have led to his death. The post-mortem report and further examination of the purported note are expected to provide more clarity.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 16, 2026 10:50 AM IST
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