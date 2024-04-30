Former Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose secures court order against posting defamatory content

A Delhi court has granted an ex parte injunction to Ankiti Bose, former CEO of Zilingo, ordering a temporary halt on publishing defamatory content against her. This ruling comes amidst ongoing disputes involving allegations of misconduct by company co-founders.

The court's decision was rooted in the need to protect Bose's reputation from what it deemed as unfair reporting. "A perusal of record shows that there exists prima facie case in favor of the plaintiff as the plaintiff has a legal right to protect her reputation against unfair reporting. The balance of convenience also lies in favor of the plaintiff, and more irreparable loss shall be caused to the plaintiff rather than the defendants," the court elaborated.

The order specifically restrains the defendants from posting any defamatory or incorrect information about Bose on their online platform until the next date of hearing. "Furthermore, if the restraint order is not passed then the object of injunction shall be defeated by delay caused in notice of the application to the defendants," the court added.

The legal action by Bose follows her filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Zilingo's co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aadi Vaidya. In her complaint, Bose accuses both of serious offenses including cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and sexual and mental harassment.

Bose's six-page complaint details how Kapoor and Vaidya engaged in "sneaky and shady" activities, allegedly concealing vital company-related data and information. She asserts that their actions were aimed at misleading both her and the company's investors to secure financial benefits and force her out of her own business under deceitful pretexts.