Four generations of Ambanis take holy dip at Maha Kumbh; meet spiritual leaders in Prayagraj

Four generations of the Ambani family visited Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was accompanied by his mother Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. Ambani’s mother-in-law Poonamben Dalal and sister-in-law Mamthaben Dalal were also present on Tuesday.

The family joined millions of devotees at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers for this spiritual pilgrimage. Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja for the family. After the ritual, Mukesh Ambani met Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where the family distributed sweets and life jackets to devotees.

Reliance Industries has been actively serving pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh through its ‘Teerth Yatri Seva,’ an initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being and convenience of visitors at the grand event. The program offers support to millions of devotees as they gather at Prayagraj for what is regarded as a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

Earlier, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, visited Prayagraj with his family on January 21. Adani described the Kumbh Mela as a “blueprint for sustainable civilisation” and emphasized its significance beyond a religious gathering. In a blog on LinkedIn, Adani wrote, “As India marches towards becoming a global superpower, we must remember: our strength lies not just in what we build, but in what we preserve.”

Adani further explained that the Kumbh Mela reflects India’s true strength, rooted in consciousness and service, rather than conquest or dominance. “In the Kumbh, we see the essence of India’s soft power,” he said.

Adani also highlighted the spiritual gathering as a lesson in leadership and sustainability. He described it as “the most successful project,” one that has served millions for centuries without depleting resources or losing its soul. “That’s the real India story. That’s the leadership lesson the world needs now.”

