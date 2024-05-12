'Free power, free treatment, free education': Kejriwal's 10 guarantees for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 

Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released ten guarantees that would be implemented if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. Announcing the guarantees, he said he has not spoken to INDIA partners, but once the opposition is elected, it would ensure these are implemented. He announced that up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor in the country if voted into power.

Related Articles

"Out of the 10 guarantees, the first guarantee is that we will provide 24-hour electricity in the country. The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity, but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce electricity more than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, we will do it in the country also. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor. It will cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, we can arrange it," he said.

Kejriwal's second guarantee is that he will provide excellent free education for everyone. "Today, the condition of our government schools is not good. Our second guarantee is that we will arrange good and excellent free education for everyone. Government schools will provide a better education than private schools. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab. Rs 5 lakh crores will be required for this. State governments will give Rs 2.5 lakh crores and central government will give Rs 2.5 crore for this," he said.

The chief minister said the condition of the government hospital is not good in the country. "Our third guarantee is better healthcare. We will arrange good treatment for everyone. Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village and every locality. District hospital will be converted into a Multispeciality Hospital," he said, adding that every person born in this country will get free treatment. "Treatment will not be done on the basis of insurance as this is a big scam. We will create infrastructure. Rs 5 lakh crore rupees will be spent on healthcare."

Kejriwal has also promised to take back all the land that according to him China has occupied. "China has occupied our land but our central government is denying it. There is a lot of strength in our army. All the land of the country which has been occupied by China will be freed. For this, efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given complete freedom to take whatever steps it wants to take regarding this," he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that a scheme like Agniveer is harmful for the army and the youth are also troubled by it. "The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn."

The AAP supremo said the party's sixth guarantee is for farmers. Based on the Swaminathan report, he said, farmers will be provided full prices for their crops based on MSP. "Our 7th guarantee is that Delhi will be given statehood which has been the right of the people of Delhi for many decades. Our 8th guarantee is unemployment. Our 9th guarantee is to end corruption. Our 10th and last guarantee for businessmen. GST will be simplified."



