Fresh blow to Pakistan's Rafale claim: IAF's maintenance tender lists all 36 fighter jets

An Indian Air Force proposal seeking bridge support for all 36 Rafale fighter jets has dealt a fresh blow to Pakistan's claims that several of the aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor.

According to an Air Headquarters Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in June and accessed by India Today, the IAF has invited bids for a five-month bridge support package covering all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft acquired from France under the government-to-government agreement signed in 2016.

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The document seeks maintenance, logistics and technical support for the fleet beyond September 2026 and is based on an estimated 2,250 flying hours during the five-month period. The bridge support arrangement is intended to ensure uninterrupted operations until a long-term support contract is finalised.

The proposal assumes the availability of the full Rafale fleet, a detail that runs counter to Pakistan's claims that several of the aircraft were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Pakistan had repeatedly asserted through official statements and social media campaigns that its forces had shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighters during the operation. India rejected those claims, describing them as disinformation and part of a propaganda effort aimed at undermining the success of the IAF's mission.

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The latest document adds to earlier evidence that had cast doubt on Pakistan's assertions. Several Rafale aircraft whose tail numbers were circulated online as allegedly "destroyed" were later photographed and recorded participating in operational flying activities.

Rafales and Operation Sindoor

The Rafale fleet played a key role during Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes against targets inside Pakistan. Defence officials have maintained that the aircraft performed as intended and have consistently denied any combat losses during the operation.

The June 2026 tender now becomes the latest official record cited as supporting India's position that its Rafale fleet remains intact.

India eyes 114 more Rafales

Even as questions over Operation Sindoor continue, India is pressing ahead with plans to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets from French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme.

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The proposed acquisition figured in recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said discussions on the Rafale programme have progressed, with Modi emphasising the "Make in India" initiative and advocating a framework based on co-development, co-design and co-production for future defence projects between India and France.

Under the MRFA programme, 18 aircraft are expected to be delivered in flyaway condition, while the remaining jets would be manufactured in India with around 50 per cent indigenous content.