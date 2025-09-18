'General Asim Munir ordered officers to attend Op Sindoor funerals': JeM commander exposes Pak’s terror link

Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has exposed Pakistan’s direct patronage of terrorism in a now-viral video. In the video, Kashmiri revealed that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir instructed senior officers to attend the funerals of terrorists killed during India’s Operation Sindoor.

The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, suggests that the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) had formalised military protocol for slain terrorists.

In his words: “GHQ directed that the martyrs be honoured with the last salute, and ordered corps commanders to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) in uniform and stand guard.”



🚨🚨🚨 Exclusive:



DG ISPR asked for linkage between Bhawalpur and Jaish-e-Muhammad



His partner in terror Jaish commander Ilyas Kashmiri confirms: "GHQ (Pakistan Army chief) ordered his Generals to attend funerals of terrorists eliminated in Bahawalpur Jaish camp during… pic.twitter.com/MzA4KmYKxu — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) September 16, 2025

In another video from the same event, Kashmiri openly acknowledged the involvement of Masood Azhar in terror strikes on Indian soil, including in Delhi and Mumbai.

He said in Urdu: “After breaking free from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and escaping the grip of the enemies, when Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar came to Pakistan, it was the soil of Balakot that gave him strength to carry forward his mission and his cause in Delhi and Mumbai… This soil, every grain of it, remains indebted to him.

This disclosure follows another recently surfaced clip where Kashmiri admitted that India’s Operation Sindoor strikes had shattered Masood Azhar’s family in Bahawalpur.

“Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces in Bahawalpur,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists. In a coordinated overnight assault, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke. The strikes targeted entrenched bases of JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi later clarified that the operation was conducted with precision and avoided civilian harm: “No civilian casualties.” Pakistan, however, claimed 26 deaths and 46 injuries—without acknowledging that the sites hit were long-established terror hubs.