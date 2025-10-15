From local to global: Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme creates world record, KSRTC wins big

Karnataka's 'Shakti' scheme, providing free bus rides to women domiciled in the southern state, has been certified by the London Book of World Records for the highest number of free bus journeys for women. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the achievement, noting that the state-run initiative is now an official world record holder.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also been recognised as the most award-winning road transport corporation globally, with 464 national and international accolades since 1997. These milestones mark a significant step for public transport accessibility and women's mobility in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X: "Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records certified by the London Book of World Records. Shakti Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women, 564.10 crore journeys, empowering everyday mobility. KSRTC: the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world, 464 national & international honours since 1997."

Launched after the Congress government took office in 2023, the Shakti scheme is one of five guarantee initiatives to improve public welfare across Karnataka. It has enabled over 564 crore journeys by women, according to the state government.

Siddaramaiah emphasised, "Our governance vision is rooted in social justice, women’s empowerment, and world-class public service. These recognitions reflect what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve."

KSRTC's record of 464 awards since 1997 highlights its sustained excellence and commitment to service. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also praised the recognition, stating on social media that it is a "global recognition for Karnataka’s people-first governance!"

KSRTC's achievements and the Shakti scheme's success set benchmarks for other states and public transport bodies. The focus on empowering women through accessible mobility solutions reflects the broader objectives of the state's administration.