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From Modern interiors to lush green landscaping: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 1930s Delhi home gets ₹6.5 crore makeover

From Modern interiors to lush green landscaping: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 1930s Delhi home gets ₹6.5 crore makeover

Naidu had performed housewarming rituals at the bungalow in July 2024, soon after he was elected Chief Minister.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 6:10 PM IST
From Modern interiors to lush green landscaping: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 1930s Delhi home gets ₹6.5 crore makeoverThe Delhi residence has also hosted several high-profile meetings when Naidu is in the national capital, including meetings with Union Ministers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s official residence in Delhi has received a ₹6.5-crore makeover by NBCC (India) Ltd, a Central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The bungalow at 1, Janpath Road was renovated in three-and-a-half months and was handed over to Naidu on October 22.

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The work included repairing and strengthening the nearly century-old bungalow while keeping its heritage features intact. NBCC said the residence, which was built in the 1930s, had become dilapidated over the years.

NBCC said the restoration involved strengthening the old structure while preserving its architectural and heritage features.

“Built in the 1930s, the bungalow had witnessed nearly a century of the Capital’s history, and time had left its structure dilapidated,” NBCC said.

“The challenge was as delicate as it was demanding: to restore its strength without erasing its soul,” the agency said.

“NBCC rose to the task through meticulously planned retrofitting, reinforcing the structure while faithfully preserving the architectural and heritage features that define its character,” it added.

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The agency said the residence has now been “transformed”, with “elegant modern interiors, sustainable net-zero concepts and lush green landscaping”.

NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy said the restoration was completed in three-and-a-half months.

“Every heritage building carries a story, and restoring one demands both engineering precision and deep respect for its history,” Mahadevaswamy said.

“Bringing this landmark back to life in just three and a half months is a testament to the dedication of Team NBCC and our unwavering commitment to quality and timely delivery,” he said.

Naidu had performed housewarming rituals at the bungalow in July 2024, soon after he was elected Chief Minister.

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The Delhi residence has also hosted several high-profile meetings when Naidu is in the national capital, including meetings with Union Ministers.

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 6:09 PM IST
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