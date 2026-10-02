'Andhra’s beloved son': Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Anant Ambani at Andhra agriculture event

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Anant Ambani asks Naidu to treat him as ‘son of Andhra’

Speaking at the event, Anant Ambani made a personal appeal to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and expressed his willingness to contribute to the state's development.

“Respected Chandrababu garu, today I have one request. Please consider me a son of Andhra. Tell me what I can do for your beautiful state,” Ambani said.

He also began his address with “Namaskaram” and spoke a few lines in Telugu, drawing attention from those present at the event.

Ambani thanked Naidu for placing his trust in Reliance and collaborating with the company on the agricultural initiative. He said Reliance would extend its full support to the Indian School of Agriculture and asked the chief minister to guide the company on areas where further assistance could be provided.

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VIDEO | "Consider me a son of Andhra Pradesh… Guide me on what I can do for the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu," says Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh… pic.twitter.com/hxGNhAXknq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

Naidu responds to Ambani’s appeal

Responding to Ambani, Naidu referred to him as “Andhra’s beloved son” and highlighted his involvement in environmental conservation and animal welfare.

Naidu also praised Reliance’s participation in projects linked to agriculture and clean energy in the state. Ambani, meanwhile, said the proposed agricultural institution would use technology and innovation to address challenges faced by farmers and contribute to improving rural incomes.

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A heartfelt thank you to Anant Ambani Ji for coming forward to establish the Indian School of Agriculture in Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh.



Your commitment to empowering our farmers, strengthening agriculture and transforming Rayalaseema into a global horticulture hub is deeply… pic.twitter.com/vOsOamoUq1 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 2, 2026

Focus on agriculture and rural development

The Global Horticulture Hub is aimed at strengthening horticulture and supporting the rural economy in the Rayalaseema region. The Indian School of Agriculture is expected to focus on technology, innovation and modern agricultural practices.

Ambani also spoke about Reliance’s involvement in compressed biogas projects in Andhra Pradesh and said the agricultural initiative would contribute to the broader goal of creating economically empowered villages and a sustainable future.

During his address, Ambani praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Andhra Pradesh was moving towards becoming a “Swarna Bhoomi”. He also expressed Reliance’s willingness to contribute towards the larger vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.