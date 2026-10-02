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'Andhra’s beloved son': Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Anant Ambani at Andhra agriculture event

'Andhra’s beloved son': Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Anant Ambani at Andhra agriculture event

Speaking at the event, Anant Ambani made a personal appeal to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and expressed his willingness to contribute to the state's development

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 7:05 PM IST
'Andhra’s beloved son': Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Anant Ambani at Andhra agriculture event Naidu also praised Reliance’s participation in projects linked to agriculture and clean energy in the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday described Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani as “Andhra’s beloved son” during an event in Madanapalle, where the foundation stone for the proposed Global Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture was unveiled.

The event was attended by Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Anant Ambani. The Andhra Pradesh government and Reliance Industries are also collaborating on the establishment and management of the Indian School of Agriculture.

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Anant Ambani asks Naidu to treat him as ‘son of Andhra’

Speaking at the event, Anant Ambani made a personal appeal to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and expressed his willingness to contribute to the state's development.

“Respected Chandrababu garu, today I have one request. Please consider me a son of Andhra. Tell me what I can do for your beautiful state,” Ambani said.

He also began his address with “Namaskaram” and spoke a few lines in Telugu, drawing attention from those present at the event.

Ambani thanked Naidu for placing his trust in Reliance and collaborating with the company on the agricultural initiative. He said Reliance would extend its full support to the Indian School of Agriculture and asked the chief minister to guide the company on areas where further assistance could be provided.

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Naidu responds to Ambani’s appeal

Responding to Ambani, Naidu referred to him as “Andhra’s beloved son” and highlighted his involvement in environmental conservation and animal welfare.

Naidu also praised Reliance’s participation in projects linked to agriculture and clean energy in the state. Ambani, meanwhile, said the proposed agricultural institution would use technology and innovation to address challenges faced by farmers and contribute to improving rural incomes.

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Focus on agriculture and rural development

The Global Horticulture Hub is aimed at strengthening horticulture and supporting the rural economy in the Rayalaseema region. The Indian School of Agriculture is expected to focus on technology, innovation and modern agricultural practices.

Ambani also spoke about Reliance’s involvement in compressed biogas projects in Andhra Pradesh and said the agricultural initiative would contribute to the broader goal of creating economically empowered villages and a sustainable future.

During his address, Ambani praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Andhra Pradesh was moving towards becoming a “Swarna Bhoomi”. He also expressed Reliance’s willingness to contribute towards the larger vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.

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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 7:04 PM IST
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