From 'your daughter is not well' to 'she died by suicide': 3 frantic calls received by RG Kar victim's family on Aug 9

After the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the parents of the victim received a call which reportedly stated that their daughter had died by suicide. "She has probably died by suicide, please hurry," the phone call said.

The sad news was conveyed to the victim's parents through three frantic phone calls from hospital staff, which showcased the escalating panic as the doctor’s condition rapidly declined.

FIRST CALL

The assistant superintendent of RG Kar Hospital made the first call on August 9, urgently requesting the family to come to the facility, stating, “Your daughter is not well. Can you please come to the hospital immediately?”

When pressed for more details by the concerned father, the staff member provided vague assurances, indicating that doctors would explain the situation upon their arrival.

SECOND CALL

In a subsequent call, the staff member revealed a more critical situation, insisting, “Her condition is very critical. Please come as soon as possible.” Despite the father's rising anxiety, he was still left with little information, being told only that “the doctors will explain” once they reached the hospital.

THIRD CALL

The third call proved even more distressing as the staff member, now sounding alarmingly anxious, stated, “She might have committed suicide or died. The police are here."

This revelation led to serious concerns regarding the circumstances leading to the trainee doctor’s tragic death and the hospital's response during this critical time. The victim’s family now has called for a thorough investigation into the events surrounding their daughter's death.

On August 10, authorities arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer frequently seen at RG Kar Hospital, whose presence was captured on CCTV near the seminar hall where the body was discovered. A Bluetooth device found at the scene further implicated Roy in the crime. According to sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Roy confessed during questioning.

The events leading up to the incident are particularly alarming. On the night of August 8, Roy, accompanied by a friend, visited the hospital. After spending time drinking alcohol, the duo travelled to various locations, including red-light areas, where they allegedly molested a girl before returning to the hospital.

Roy was later seen on CCTV footage entering the seminar hall, where he is accused of strangling and sexually assaulting the victim before fleeing to the home of a friend, identified as a police officer.

In response to public outcry, the Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, as widespread protests erupted across Kolkata and beyond, demanding accountability and swift justice in this tragic case.