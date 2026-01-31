Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has thrown his weight behind proposals to impose age limits on social media use, echoing concerns raised in the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26 presentation about the growing toll of digital addiction on India’s children and adolescents.

In a strongly worded post on X (formally twitter), Kant said he was in “100% agreement” with the Survey’s recommendations, warning that unchecked exposure to social media was “frying kids’ brains, decreasing productivity and focus” and could leave India with “a generation of children that are chronically online and incapable of real-world hard work.” Calling for tougher action, Kant argued that social media should be banned outright in schools and colleges, adding that such measures were essential if India was serious about building a Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

Related Articles

100% agree with India's Economic Survey that we need age limits on social media now. It's frying kids' brains, decreasing productivity and focus, and will result in a generation of children that are chronically online and incapable of real-world hard work. This is not how we… — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) January 31, 2026

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on January 29, paints a stark picture of how rising screen time and compulsive digital behaviour are reshaping social and economic outcomes. Describing the trend as alarming, the report flags the rapid growth of digital addiction and screen-related mental health challenges, particularly among young users.

What the Survey said

The Survey defines digital addiction as persistent, excessive or compulsive use of digital devices and online activities that leads to psychological distress and functional impairment. It notes that such behaviour increasingly manifests in reduced concentration, sleep deprivation, anxiety and declining academic or workplace performance. Over time, the report warns, these patterns weaken social capital by eroding peer networks, reducing community participation and diminishing offline social skills.

Advertisement

Beyond individual wellbeing, the Survey highlights broader economic consequences. These include direct financial losses from impulsive online spending, gaming and cyber fraud, as well as indirect costs through reduced employability, lower productivity and diminished lifetime earnings. Compulsive digital use is also closely linked to anxiety, stress, depression and sleep disorders, particularly among students facing academic pressure or exposure to cyberbullying and high-stimulus online environments.

Against this backdrop, the Survey suggests policy intervention. “Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content,” it says, adding that platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults. The recommendations extend to social media, gambling applications, auto-play features and targeted advertising.

Global precedents

While stopping short of advocating an outright ban, the Survey points to international precedents, particularly Australia’s decision to prohibit social media use for children under 16.

Advertisement

Last year, Australia became the first country to enforce a nationwide minimum age for social media, compelling platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Snap to block over a million underage accounts. Despite pushback from technology companies, the move has received strong support from parents and is widely seen as a potential template for tighter global regulation of online safety for minors.

In India, the debate is already gathering momentum. At least two states — Andhra Pradesh and Goa — are exploring bans on social media for children. Separately, India’s data protection framework mandates that technology companies offering services to users under 18 must seek parental consent, while prohibiting behavioural tracking and targeted advertising to children. Although the framework has been notified, it is yet to come into force.