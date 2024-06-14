G7 Summit 2024: PM Modi arrives in Italy's Apulia; bilateral meeting with Giorgia Meloni on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit 2024. This is the Prime Minister's first foreign trip after taking oath for the third term. Prime Minister Modi said in a social media post that he has landed in Italy.

The G7 Summit is being held at the resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia from June 13-15. "Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," PM Modi wrote on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will welcome Modi as the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy on Friday. The discussions in the Outreach Session would be focused on issues like artificial intelligence, energy, the conflict in Gaza,Africa and the Mediterranean.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is also set to dominate the agenda as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for the summit on Thursday.

While India has repeatedly advocated "dialogue and diplomacy" as the best approach, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for "decisive" efforts to support Ukraine and put an end to "Putin's illegal war at this critical moment." Sunak also announced up to GBP 242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine to help the country meet its immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs.

Furthermore, Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Giorgia Meloni. Modi is also likely to have bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis.

The Prime Minister in a departure statement also recalled his first visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. He further said that Meloni's two visits to India last year played a pivotal role in "infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda".

"It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South. I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the summit,” he added.

India hosted the G20 Summit in September last year, which was attended by the world leaders gathering for the G7 Summit, including Giorgia Meloni.

In his pre-visit media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had recalled Modi's statement in September 2022 that "today's era is not of war".

"We have always been at the forefront to offer assistance wherever we can to alleviate challenges faced by the Global South because of the conflict, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and also to the Global South affected by conflict," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said India will continue to share its perspective with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.