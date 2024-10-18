'Galti hogayi sir.. Hum bhaagna chah rahe the': Bahraich murder accused apologises to UP Police after being shot

The UP police released a video featuring the two suspects, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, who are accused of killing Ram Gopal Mishra on October 13 in Bahraich. The video shows them being taken to a police jeep after being shot while attempting to flee to Nepal.

In the footage, police officers in bulletproof vests can be seen carrying the suspects, who were in pain from gunshot wounds to their legs. One of the accused can be heard telling the officers that they tried to escape, which is why they fired at them.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh told news agency ANI that five accused in the matter have also been arrested.

"A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.

The injured suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment. The ADGP (Law and Order) of the STF Uttar Pradesh confirmed that both individuals were hurt during the encounter.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib."

Ramgopal Mishra was killed, and several others were injured during a clash between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Earlier today, Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sanjay Kumar Sharma stated that Ramgopal Mishra died from "excessive bleeding" due to the clash.

The CMO said, "The information that we have - that man died of excessive bleeding due to 25-30 pellets injuries. There are some injury marks above his left eye and on the toes. Some part of the nails of both the feet is also missing."

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi, urged people not to spread misinformation on social media. He stated, "Misinformation is being shared to disturb social harmony. There has been only one death in the incident, and the post-mortem report shows it was due to bullet injuries. I ask everyone not to share or believe such false information. The situation in the district is peaceful."

The family of Ram Gopal Mishra has received Rs 10 lakh, a house under the PM Awas Yojana, and an Antyodaya card.

In the Bahraich violence case, two men accused of killing Ram Gopal Mishra were shot during a police encounter while trying to escape to Nepal. On October 16, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took action against police officials involved in the incident.

According to the police, the procession passed through a Muslim area, where an argument broke out between the two groups over certain issues.