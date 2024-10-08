J&K Assembly Elections Results 2024: Omar Abdullah secures thumping victory from Budgam

Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference (NC) and the scion of the influential Abdullah family, finds himself in an intense political battle as he contests from two central Kashmir constituencies—Ganderbal and Beerwah—in the ongoing assembly elections. After a bitter defeat in the recent parliamentary election from Baramulla, Abdullah is now fighting to retain his family’s long-held political stronghold in Ganderbal, while also facing fierce competition in Beerwah. And as per the Election Commission of India, after maintaining a strong lead, Abdullah has secured a thumping victory from the constituency of Budgam.

Related Articles

For decades, the Ganderbal constituency has been synonymous with the Abdullah dynasty, with three generations—Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah—representing it. However, the NC stronghold is now under threat, as new political dynamics unfold. Former NC leader and ex-Ganderbal MLA Ishfaq Jabbar, who parted ways with the party to form his own J&K United Movement, has emerged as a formidable contender. Jabbar, like Abdullah, is championing the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and the revocation of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), aiming to draw support from the NC’s traditional voter base.

Adding to Abdullah’s challenges is a split within his ally, the Congress. Sahil Farooq, Ganderbal district president of the Congress until the NC-Congress pre-poll alliance, resigned to run as an Independent, further fragmenting the vote. Farooq is attempting to appeal to key voter groups such as the Gujjars and Pathans, who have a significant presence in the constituency. National Conference MP Mian Altaf, himself a Gujjar, has been working tirelessly to retain these votes for Abdullah.

But the obstacles don’t end there. Engineer Rashid, head of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), who recently returned to the political arena, has openly declared his intent to defeat Abdullah on his home turf. Rashid has fielded Sheikh Ashiq, a respected businessman and former head of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), as his candidate in Ganderbal. Ashiq’s deep connections with the urban electorate pose yet another challenge to Abdullah’s campaign. Additionally, Sarjan Barkati, a jailed cleric with a strong emotional appeal, has entered the fray, which could further dilute Abdullah’s vote bank.

To complicate matters, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Bashir Ahmad Mir, who is positioning himself as the true defender of Jammu and Kashmir’s dignity. Mir has taken aim at Abdullah, arguing that local youth, not “air-dropped” candidates, will decide the political future of the region.

Despite the formidable opposition, Omar Abdullah is fighting hard to rally support. His plea to Ganderbal’s voters—“Toopi karzav raech” (Be the guardian of my dignity)—during a recent rally underscores the emotional stakes of this election for the Abdullah family.

Meanwhile, in Beerwah, Omar Abdullah enjoys a slight advantage, thanks to the work done by the National Conference to mobilise its cadre during the Lok Sabha elections. The constituency’s significant Shia population, which makes up around 20-25% of voters, could also be key. NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Shia cleric, has been campaigning diligently to ensure the Shia vote consolidates behind Abdullah. However, Mehdi faces competition from PDP’s Syed Muntazir Mehdi, a formidable candidate from another influential Shia family.

Omar Abdullah received an unexpected boost in Budgam when J&K Apni Party’s candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin withdrew his candidacy. Mohiuddin’s decision was driven by a desire to avoid splitting the vote, and he has since expressed his support for Abdullah, claiming his victory could solve the problems faced by the people over the past three decades.

As the election results slowly come in, all eyes are on these two constituencies. Omar Abdullah, despite being a seasoned politician, faces one of the toughest battles of his career. With a divided vote and strong competitors, whether he can hold onto his family’s legacy in Ganderbal and secure victory in Beerwah remains to be seen.