Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP scripts history, returns for record 3rd term in massive blow to Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pulled off the biggest surprise in the history of Haryana. The saffron party has won a decisive win. At one point, the Congress looked set for a clear victory in Haryana, with leads on more than 50 seats. However, the BJP staged a comeback after trailing in initial rounds of counting. The INLD has fared better than JJP, which has been reduced to zero from 10 seats in 2019.

The Congress has not only gained in Jat-dominated seats, which was expected, but also in SC-dominated areas, and other regions. The BJP has lost its support in almost every section of the electorates.

The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result would set the tone for contest in other states where polls are due over the next few months.

Haryana results 2024: Key candidates

Prominent among those in the fray are Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa), Leader of Opposition Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat) and Congress' Vinesh Phogat (Julana).

A few rebels from both Congress and BJP are also in the race. In 2019, the BJP formed the government with the support of JJP while most Independents had also extended support. However, JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Haryana results 2024: Key parties

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

Counting centres

Ninety-three counting centres have been set up across 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state. Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly seats, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 constituencies. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray. Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. Rejecting the exit poll results, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed his party BJP will form the government for a third time with full majority on October 8. He said when results are announced on October 8, the Congress will blame EVMs.