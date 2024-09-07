Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Metro extends late-night services; Check routes, fare details

In a festive gesture for Mumbaikars, the Mumbai Metro rail network has announced extended services for the last metro trains during the Ganesh Festival, which commences today, September 7. This initiative is aimed at aiding devotees who engage in late-night pandal-hopping throughout the ten-day celebrations.

The Mumbai Metro currently operates three key corridors:

Metro Line 1, which runs from Ghatkopar-Andheri to Versova

Metro Line 2A, connecting DN Nagar to Andheri-Dahisar East

Metro Line 7, also spanning Andheri to Dahisar East

As part of the adjusted schedule, Mumbai Metro One, responsible for Line 1, announced that the final train from Versova to Ghatkopar will now depart at 12:10 AM, a significant extension from the previous 11:20 PM. Meanwhile, the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova will leave at 12:40 AM, up from 11:45 PM.

गणेशोत्सवादरम्यान मेट्रो ट्रेन सेवेच्या वाढीव फेऱ्या

महामुंबई मेट्रो ऑपरेशन कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (एमएमएमओसीएल) चालविणार आहे. माननीय मुख्यमंत्री आणि एमएमआरडीएचे अध्यक्ष श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनानुसार हा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. एमएमआरडीएचे महानगर आयुक्त आणि महा मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/tP9qyRv6Z3 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 6, 2024

Additionally, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which manages Metro Lines 2A and 7, announced that the final services from both the Andheri West and Gundavali terminals would be extended by 30 minutes during the festival's final six days, specifically from September 11 to 17. As a result, trains on these lines will depart at 11:30 PM instead of the regular 11 PM.

In a further boon to festival-goers, metro fares have also seen a remarkable reduction of up to 33%. This fare cut, aimed at providing relief to passengers, will be applicable to those travelling on the Navi Mumbai Metro. Under the new pricing structure, tickets will now cost Rs 10 for journeys of 0 to 2 km and 2 to 4 km, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km and 6 to 8 km, and Rs 30 for distances beyond 8 km. Moreover, the fare for the route from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar has decreased from Rs 40 to Rs 30.

With these enhancements, Mumbaikars can enjoy the Ganesh Festival festivities more conveniently and affordably.