Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani’s ₹15 crore gold crown shines at Lalbaugcha Raja

Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Feedback

Anant Ambani has reportedly donated a 20-kg gold crown worth ₹15 crore to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. 

This contribution, made through the Reliance Foundation, marks one of the key highlights of this year’s celebrations, further cementing Ambani’s long-standing relationship with the iconic mandal. Anant has also been reportedly granted honorary membership of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal.

For the past 15 years, Anant Ambani has been closely associated with the Raja Mandal of Lalbagh, contributing through various initiatives. His regular presence at key programs during Ganeshotsav, along with his attendance at the grand immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty, has been a hallmark of his involvement. 

The Ambani family, through Reliance Foundation, has also extended their support to the mandal by contributing to various health-related activities, including the donation of 24 dialysis machines during the pandemic to support the committee’s patient aid fund. Ambani's role has expanded further as he now serves as an executive advisor to the committee.

Bappa was adorned in yellow attire, complemented by over 66 kg of gold ornaments, along with more than 336 kg of silver and precious stones.

Devotees flock to the mandal each year, with millions expected to visit during the ten-day Ganeshotsav starting on September 7. The celebrations will culminate in the grand immersion, where the idol will be taken to Girgaon Chowpatty amidst the chants and music of devotees.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most visited Ganesh mandals, remains a centerpiece of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Published on: Sep 06, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
