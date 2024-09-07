Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 100 wishes, texts and WhatsApp messages to share with your family and loved ones on Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.

The festival typically falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on Friday, September 6th, at 3:01 p.m., and the celebrations will culminate with Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, on Tuesday, September 17th.

Related Articles

The festival is marked by the installation of beautifully crafted Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals, reflecting deep devotion and creativity. These idols are immersed in water on the tenth day, symbolizing the return of Lord Ganesha to his heavenly abode.



Throughout the ten days, families and communities come together for prayers, feasts, and cultural events, blending religious devotion with vibrant celebrations.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, here are 100 heartfelt wishes to share with your family and friends: