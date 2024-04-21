Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase II: Hema Malini makes it to richest candidates list – Check ‘crorepatis’ list here

Venkataramane Gowda, the Congress candidate from Karnataka's Mandya constituency, is the wealthiest candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha second phase elections, with assets valued at over Rs 622 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Next in line is DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural constituency and the brother of Congress leader DK Shivakumar, with assets exceeding Rs 593 crore. Following him is Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and an actor, with assets worth over Rs 278 crore.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch have examined the self-sworn affidavits of 1192 out of 1198 candidates competing in Phase II of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across 12 states. However, six candidates, including five from Kerala, could not be analyzed due to the unavailability of properly scanned reports when the report was compiled.

Among the 1192 candidates participating in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 390, which is about 33%, are "crorepatis." Additionally, six candidates contesting in this phase have declared zero assets.

Among candidates with minimal assets are Independent candidates Laxman Nagorao Patil from Nanded, Maharashtra, Rajeswari KR from Kasaragod, Kerala, and Pruthvisamrat Mukindrao Dipwansh from Amravati (SC), Maharashtra. They have declared assets worth Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively.

In total, 140 candidates have declared assets of Rs five crore and above, while 112 candidates have assets ranging from Rs two crore to five crore. Additionally, 353 candidates have declared assets of less than Rs 10 lakh. On average, each candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase II election possesses assets worth Rs 5.17 crores.

