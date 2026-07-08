'Gave a clear message to...': In Indonesia, PM Modi's rare praise for Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's support for Indonesia's independence movement and recalled former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's daring mission to rescue Indonesian leaders during the country's struggle against Dutch rule.

Addressing the Indonesian Parliament - becoming the first Indian prime minister to do so - Modi highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries and India's support for Jakarta's independence at the United Nations.

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"There is so much that our ancestors experienced together. Both our nations endured long periods of foreign rule. We gained our independence at almost the same time, Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947," Modi said.

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Modi Recalls Biju Patnaik's Rescue Mission

The Prime Minister also remembered Biju Patnaik's role in a covert operation that helped bring Indonesian leaders to safety.

"The role played by the respected Biju Patnaik, and the way he safely brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India, brought our two nations even closer together," Modi said.

Following Indonesia's declaration of independence on August 17, 1945, the Dutch placed Sjahrir and Hatta under house arrest in Jakarta.

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In July 1947, Nehru, who was yet to formally assume office as India's first prime minister, ordered a covert mission to rescue the two leaders. Ace pilot Biju Patnaik, accompanied by his co-pilot wife Gyanwati Patnaik, flew a Dakota aircraft to Indonesia and brought Sjahrir and Hatta to New Delhi via Singapore despite Dutch threats to shoot down the aircraft.

Nehru's Bandung Message

PM Modi also recalled India's close engagement with Indonesia after Independence, noting that Indonesia's first President, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

Referring to the landmark Bandung Conference of 1955, Modi praised the vision shared by Nehru and Sukarno in shaping the post-colonial world order.

"President Sukarno and Prime Minister Nehru gave a clear message to the world that independent nations have the right to take their own decisions," Modi said.

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The Bandung Conference brought together 29 newly independent Asian and African nations, promoted cooperation, opposed colonialism, and laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.

