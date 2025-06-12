An Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, following a MAYDAY distress call, according to an official statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from Runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. The aircraft, immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” the DGCA said in its preliminary statement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The statement also laid bare the details of the pilots flying the plane. "On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 person on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience."

What is a MAYDAY call?

A MAYDAY call is the highest level of radio distress signal used in aviation and maritime communication. It is issued when a flight crew faces a life-threatening emergency, such as engine failure, onboard fire, or loss of control. The word “MAYDAY” is typically repeated three times — “MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY” — to alert air traffic control and nearby aircraft that immediate assistance is required. Originating from the French "m’aidez" (meaning “help me”), the call ensures that all other communications on the frequency stop and priority is given to the emergency.

Advertisement

The crash site

The crash site lies in the Meghaninagar area, adjacent to the airport, and has since been cordoned off. Rescue and emergency teams responded swiftly, with multiple fire tenders deployed to douse the flames.

“The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” confirmed fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik noted: “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

The DGCA has dispatched an investigation team from Delhi to conduct a detailed on-ground probe into the crash. So far, no official information has been released on casualties or the cause of the emergency. Rescue operations remain ongoing, and authorities have asked the public to avoid the vicinity of the crash site.

Advertisement

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.