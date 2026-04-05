‘Presence across critical...’: Defence analyst hails Indian Navy as it shields energy tankers

As the war in West Asia continues to disrupt global shipping routes, the Indian Navy has stepped up operations to escort India-bound energy tankers safely through the volatile waters of the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of critical fuel supplies.

Highlighting the scale of India’s naval presence in the region, defence analyst Damien Symon said Indian deployments have expanded across key sea lanes in recent months. In a post on X, Symon noted that between December 2025 and March 2026, Indian naval assets were deployed across the Gulf–Red Sea region, Southeast Asia and the central Indian Ocean, reinforcing India’s naval diplomacy efforts and its ambition to maintain a presence across critical Indo-Pacific sea lanes.

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Dec 2025 to March 2026 saw Indian naval deployments stretch across the Gulf–Red Sea, Southeast Asia & within the central Indian Ocean, reinforcing India’s naval diplomacy efforts & its ambition to maintain a presence across critical Indo-Pacific sea lanes pic.twitter.com/5APQ3kJ38C — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) April 5, 2026

Amid the heightened tensions, the India-flagged LPG tanker Green Asha recently crossed the strategic chokepoint under tight Iranian control over maritime traffic.

Carrying around 20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the vessel sailed through Iranian waters between the islands of Larak, Qeshm and Hormuz before entering the Strait of Hormuz. Trade sources said the mid-sized gas carrier is expected to complete its passage on Sunday.

Green Asha became the ninth India-flagged vessel to transit the corridor since the conflict escalated in the region.

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Operation Urja Suraksha

The tanker’s passage comes as the Indian Navy runs a dedicated mission — Operation Urja Suraksha — to escort and safeguard India-bound ships carrying crucial energy supplies through the sensitive waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials said the operation focuses on ensuring secure transit for vessels transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil, which are essential for India’s energy needs.

Under the mission, Indian Navy destroyers and frigates provide layered maritime protection, escorting tankers through the chokepoint and continuing to monitor their movement until they reach relatively safer waters.

BREAKING 🚨



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇷 Indian Navy deploys 7 warships near the Strait of Hormuz to protect India-bound fuel ships amid tensions with US, Israel, and Iran.



🇮🇷 The move safeguards India’s energy supply as regional conflict escalates. pic.twitter.com/SwHaNP34cp — FalconUpdatesHQ (@FalconUpdatesHQ) March 29, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is closely monitoring developments and confirmed that naval vessels are escorting the country’s oil and gas tankers through the sensitive shipping lane.

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Just days earlier, another India-flagged LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, crossed the same route carrying about 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG.

Other vessels that have successfully navigated the corridor during the crisis include BW TYR, BW ELM, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi.

Notably, all nine India-flagged ships that have crossed the strait during the ongoing conflict have been energy carriers, reflecting the strategic importance of securing fuel supplies during a period of geopolitical instability.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and handling a major share of global oil and gas shipments.