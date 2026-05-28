Giribala Singh made every attempt to malign Twisha: CBI to court as it opposed bail

Twisha Sharma death: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday that custodial interrogation of former judge Giribala Singh was necessary in the Twisha Sharma death case. The agency alleged that Giribala Singh had attempted to malign the 33-year-old actor-model's character and opposed her anticipatory bail. The CBI also accused her of dowry harassment, forced termination of pregnancy, attempts to tamper with evidence, and noted the failure of Twisha's in-laws to explain injuries found on her body.

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Later on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. Vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra set aside the May 15 order of the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, while allowing pleas seeking cancellation of her bail.

Earlier in the day, a court in Bhopal sent Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, to CBI custody. The central agency took over the probe on Monday and re-registered the FIR originally filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police, naming both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

The prosecution said the case was still at an initial stage and custodial interrogation might be required due to the allegations, the involvement of influential accused, and alleged non-cooperation during the probe. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted that the manner in which anticipatory bail was obtained raised doubts about whether the trial court had considered all relevant aspects.

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The CBI informed the court that Twisha had injuries on her wrist and elbow, but her in-laws failed to explain how these were caused. A medical query report indicated the injuries could not have occurred while the body was being removed from the ligature. The first post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13.

The agency also said that Giribala Singh's sister, Rajbala Singh Bhadoriya, and Yashveer JK, both senior doctors in Bhopal, were allegedly present during the first autopsy. These submissions followed questions raised about injury marks mentioned in Twisha's post-mortem report.

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Referring to WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation, the agency said Twisha and Samarth married on December 19, 2025, and that her father gave dowry and gifts at the time. The CBI stated that Twisha had told her family that her husband and his relatives believed she was addicted to drugs, which upset her. It alleged that on April 17, after her pregnancy was revealed, a family dispute led her to leave her matrimonial home and return to Noida.

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The agency claimed Giribala Singh and Samarth doubted her character after learning about the pregnancy and forced her to undergo an abortion on the allegation that the child belonged to another person.

The Advocate General, citing witness statements, told the court that dowry was demanded multiple times and that the dowry given during marriage was considered insufficient. He further alleged that Twisha had shares that Giribala Singh and her son wanted transferred to their names. He added that when Twisha visited Rajasthan on April 19, Giribala Singh and Samarth again questioned her character, and Twisha informed her parents over the phone about a scuffle with her husband and mother-in-law, who demanded dowry.

The court was informed that on May 5, Twisha asked her mother to take her away from the matrimonial home. On May 12, she called her mother on WhatsApp alleging her husband was shouting at her, after which the call disconnected. At 10:37 pm the same day, her mother-in-law answered a call from Twisha's parents. Twisha was later found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal and declared dead.

The CBI and Twisha's counsels also alleged attempts to tamper with evidence. They said the police seized CCTV footage from Giribala Singh's house on May 13, but she retained incident footage and leaked a selective clip on social media to influence the narrative.

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Twisha's counsels said that after obtaining anticipatory bail, Giribala Singh held a press conference on May 18 and tried to malign the deceased's image with various allegations. They also alleged that Giribala Singh tampered with the crime scene. According to Twisha's counsels, her in-laws neither allowed her to live happily nor to express her distress, leaving her badly stuck.

