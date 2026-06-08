'Give us margin support or risk rural stockouts': Distributors warn India's FMCG giants 

In an open letter addressed to all FMCG companies operating in India, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has issued an urgent call for immediate margin support and structural intervention, warning that the country’s traditional distribution network has reached a "critical breaking point."

The AICPDF warned that inaction from FMCG companies will inevitably trigger forced self-preservation measures that could severely damage corporate brand equity. These include territory rationalization — which would leave remote and rural markets entirely unviable — reduced market servicing frequencies leading to retail stockouts, and order-booking inefficiencies driven by unaddressed staff attrition.

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The federation, which represents distributors and retailers across India, highlighted that soaring fuel costs, escalating operational expenses, and severe inflationary pressures on field staff salaries have rendered the current distribution model structurally unviable.

While FMCG corporate balance sheets show healthy "Value Growth" driven by price adjustments, the AICPDF noted that actual consumer volume growth remains stagnant, forcing independent distributors to bear exponentially higher costs to move the exact same physical volume of goods.

According to the federation's internal assessment, logistics, basic manpower, and secondary transportation alone swallow up to ₹57 out of every ₹100 before warehousing overheads, bank interest, regulatory compliance, or product damage are even factored in. This has pushed a significant percentage of distributors across India to operate at a practical financial loss.

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To resolve the crisis, the federation has proposed a collaborative roadmap based on four immediate support pillars:

Scientific Margin Revision: An immediate, structured upward revision of basic distributor margins to account for the 2026 cost of doing business and essential staff salary adjustments.

Dynamic Fuel-Linked Support: The implementation of a temporary, flexible logistics subsidy or fuel surcharge mechanism that scales down automatically when market pressures ease.

Inventory and Supply Rationalization: A halt to forced stock push systems, unrealistic inventory targets, and unviable route frequencies that drain distributor working capital.

Urgent Joint Industry Dialogue: A structured, high-level emergency round-table meeting between AICPDF office bearers and FMCG leadership within the next 7 days to co-create sustainable solutions.

National President Dhairyashil H Patil reminded corporate leadership of the network's long-standing resilience, stating:

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"The FMCG distribution network stood shoulder-to-shoulder with companies through the pandemic, supply chain crises, and every economic shift. We ensured your products reached the farthest corners of India under the most gruelling circumstances. Today, when the ground network faces an unprecedented margin and manpower squeeze, we look to the industry for that same spirit of partnership and support."

The federation concluded by urging corporate leadership to treat the matter with absolute gravity, emphasizing that India's FMCG growth story cannot continue without a financially stable, well-staffed distribution network.