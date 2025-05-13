Geopolitics, international affairs, foreign policy expert and author of ‘The Great Reset’, Navroop Singh, analysed the India-Pakistan conflict and said a quiet, unspoken panic has gripped the Western as well as the Chinese corridors over India’s counter-attack on Pakistan. Singh called India’s response not just military brilliance by psychological rupture. He said India’s response was not anticipated by anyone.

Singh said Pakistan’s growing arsenal of armed drones is not the result of homegrown innovation but of a deepening nexus between Turkey, China and the West. Yiha III, a Turkish-origin kamikaze drone is one of the most dangerous assets to emerge from this nexus, he said. Pakistan has rapidly inducted the Yiha III into its arsenal.

Yiha III is equipped with autonomous targeting, GPS navigation and ability to carry payloads, he said. It is developed by Turkish drone firms “with battlefield learnings from Libya, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh”. These munitions are difficult to intercept because of their size and flight patterns and are also economically devastating for a country that is forced to maintain a 24/7 radar and missile defence readiness.

Singh said that while Indian air defence units have intercepted drone swarms over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. “This drone warfare is not designed for spectacular damage but rather to cause attritional costs, force radar fatigue, and trigger false alarms classic hallmarks of hybrid warfare,” he said.

“It is no longer just Pakistan’s war, it is a war being enabled, funded, and supported by a coterie of actors who fear the rise of a confident, assertive India. That fear peaked with Operation Sindoor, a daring, coordinated Indian operation that struck Pakistani airbases, disabling major radars, drone depots, and air defense grids in a matter of hours,” said Singh.

“This was not just a tactical military success; it was a psychological rupture. India openly declared strategic and air superiority over Pakistan, a statement that unsettled not just Islamabad but policy planners in Washington, Beijing, and Ankara,” Singh added. The Indian government’s swift and calibrated response stunned the global order especially who banked on India’s restraint as a “permanent fixture in South Asian geopolitics”.

India crippled air defences and bases of another nuclear power, which has not gone unnoticed in the world capitals, especially Washington, Beijing, Ankara, London.

“The G2 narrative where the United States and China assume the right to define global equilibrium has now been upended. Neither anticipated that India would respond so decisively, nor that it would publicly position itself as a sovereign military power capable of unilateral trans-border action against a Nuclear armed state. The unspoken panic in Western and Chinese corridors is evident. There is now a renewed urgency to stunt India’s rise through economic pressure, strategic distractions, and by reactivating Pakistan as a manageable chaos agent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address after Operation Sindoor, said on Monday that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He also sent a message to Pakistan: terror and talks, and terror and trade cannot go together. In the 22-minute address to the nation, Modi said, "The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to root out terrorism." India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and terrorists, he said. Modi said if there is going to be talks with Pakistan, that will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.