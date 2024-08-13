'Go on leave': Calcutta HC to principal of RG Kar Medical College after he 'fails to show empathy' in doctor's rape-murder case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered that Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, take a leave of absence amidst rising concerns over his leadership following the recent rape and murder of a doctor at the institution.

The Calcutta High Court raised serious questions regarding the state’s response to the tragic incident, criticising the handling of the victim's parents, who were left waiting for critical information, including details regarding their daughter’s body.

The judges noted that the grave circumstances surrounding the young woman's death did not appear to have significantly impacted Dr Ghosh.

“The Principal is the guardian of all doctors working there...if he doesn't show any empathy, who will?” a court official commented. “He should be at home, not working anywhere.”

Dr Ghosh, who faced backlash for comments perceived as victim-blaming and for failing to maintain adequate safety for staff, tendered his resignation on Monday.

He said, “The sole demand of people of the state was my resignation. So I am resigning willingly and not under any pressure… I am being defamed on social media. Some people are spreading false accusations against me. Students are being provoked to seek my removal. The deceased doctor was like my child, and I want the guilty to be punished. As a parent, I am resigning.”

However, in a surprising turn of events, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later.

The court had raised concerns over Ghosh's ability over handling such medical cum legal cases, to which Ghosh's counsel replied, "He is very powerful" and "no one can touch him."

The court replied to this by saying, "No man is above the law... How did he step down and then be rewarded with another responsibility?"

An orthopaedic professor, Dr Ghosh was appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in mid-2021 after being promoted from his previous position at Chittaranjan National Medical College (CNMC).

While his tenure at CNMC was free of allegations, his time as principal has been marred by controversies, including being transferred from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on two occasions, only to be quickly reinstated.

He was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in May of last year, but the health department revoked the transfer within 48 hours.