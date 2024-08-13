Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Autopsy reveals woman's mouth, nose covered while she was strangulated to death

A postmortem report has revealed shocking details surrounding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The report indicates that the victim was first strangulated before being smothered to death, with evidence of severe physical trauma, including a fractured thyroid cartilage due to strangulation. Authorities noted deep wounds in her private areas, characterised as resulting from "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture."

Sources have indicated that the assault is believed to have occurred between 3 AM and 5 AM on August 9. The report detailed various injuries on the victim, including marks on her belly, lips, fingers, and left leg. Sources revealed suggest that her nose and mouth were covered, and her head was forcefully pushed against a wall or floor to silence her cries for help.

Scratches found on the victim’s face are suspected to have been inflicted during her desperate struggle against her attacker, indicating a fierce attempt to resist.

The autopsy indicated that the woman suffered from bleeding in her eyes, mouth, and genital area; however, the cause of the bleeding from her eyes remains unclear.

The lifeless body of the post-graduate trainee was discovered in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run hospital early Friday morning. In a significant development, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, identified as Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in connection with the case. Roy, who was stationed at the police outpost within the medical facility, was apprehended on Saturday based on CCTV footage that showed him entering the area where the crime took place.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage, prompting doctors and nurses to lead protests across Kolkata and other regions in India. In response to the mounting public anger, Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College, has resigned from his position.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning to the Kolkata Police, indicating that the investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should the police fail to make substantial progress by Sunday. The community and medical professionals are calling for swift justice in this tragic case, expressing fears for safety within healthcare environments.

