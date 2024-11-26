'Goa seeing relative...': Indians are preferring these destinations as holiday season kicks in

As the winter season fast approaches, Indians are gearing up for a holiday season like never before. From snow-capped mountains to culturally rich escapes, the trends for this year’s festive season are being defined by a blend of adventure, wellness, and affordability.

According to Atlys, a visa processing platform, it’s clear that Indians are on the hunt for more than just classic winter destinations—they are craving unique, enriching experiences that offer a deeper connection to the world, changing the old boring travel trends.

The New Age of Holiday Travel

"Today’s travellers are redefining what holidays mean," said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. "It’s not just about lounging on a beach or ticking off a bucket list. It’s about engaging with local cultures, seeking wellness, and finding adventure in unexpected places. Whether it’s witnessing the Northern Lights, exploring festive European cities, or relaxing in serene retreats, the 2024 holiday season is all about diversity and meaning."

What is the change this Winter?

This winter season, thrill-seekers are flocking to winter wonderlands like the Swiss Alps and Japan’s Hokkaido for adrenaline-pumping activities like skiing and snowboarding. However, it’s the magical Northern Lights that are really calling out to the adventurous Indian traveller.

Iceland and Norway are seeing a surge in popularity, with their stunning winter landscapes and unique celestial phenomena captivating those in search of a one-of-a-kind experience.

Timeless classics vs. affordable alternatives

While traditional holiday hotspots like London, Zurich, and Vienna continue to dominate, the charm of more affordable destinations is growing. Popular with millennials, these European cities see a steady increase in visa applications, but places like Turkey, Portugal, and Georgia are fast becoming favourites thanks to their mild weather, vibrant culture, and lower costs.

As the price tag on iconic destinations like Paris rises, more budget-conscious travellers are exploring options that offer similar holiday magic without the hefty price tag.

Luxurious not to far travel

Wellness tourism is on the upswing, with many looking to kickstart the new year with a fresh mind and body. Bali, Thailand, and Sri Lanka top the list of destinations offering rejuvenating wellness retreats intertwined with rich cultural experiences. While the Maldives continues to attract luxury travellers, its popularity is waning in favour of more diverse, culturally immersive wellness escapes.

Other noticeable trends

- Affordability is reshaping where Indians are choosing to go. With Goa seeing a relative dip in interest, the spotlight is now on cost-effective yet culturally enriching destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, and Almaty.

- Indian travellers are also opting for destinations with unique New Year’s celebrations. From Tokyo’s traditional customs to Edinburgh’s iconic Hogmanay festival, the search for distinctive holiday traditions is on the rise.

Dubai, with its extravagant New Year’s Eve festivities, has seen a significant uptick in short, 3-4 day trips as Indians look to ring in the New Year in style.

- Family travel on the rise: The holiday season is becoming increasingly family-oriented, with a 28.4% increase in multi-generational travel. Families are flocking to destinations like the UAE, Singapore, Europe, and Australia, where a wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions cater to all ages.