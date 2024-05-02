Goldy Brar not dead, US police deny reports of gangster’s murder, calls them ‘incorrect’

The US police have dismissed the reports of the death of Goldy Brar, the gangster behind the death of the Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

On May 1, 2024, reports surfaced that Brar had been shot dead in the US. The police claimed that these were all false reports and that they had been mixed up with another shooting incident.

In response to India Today's query over Goldy Brar's death, the police said, "We can confirm that the victim was not Goldy Brar. The victim’s identity is in the press release and his picture is attached. We do not know where the rumour that it was Goldy Brar began, but it wasn’t from us. International news outlets began publishing this as a fact before checking with our agency."

California’s Fresno police states in a press release, "On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 5.30 pm, Fresno Police officers in the Northwest District responded to Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Responding officers found 37- year-old Xavier Gladney suffering from a gunshot wound. Gladney was transported to CRMC, but he was pronounced dead. Additionally, a thirteen-year-old juvenile was dropped off at CRMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This juvenile was also present at Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue when Gladney was fatally shot.”

After the incident, many people on social media were circulating the claims that the person killed in the incident was Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Goldy Brar is a close aide to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and came into notice after he claimed responsibility for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder through a Facebook post.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022