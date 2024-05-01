Delhi government issues advisory for schools following hoax bomb threats

In response to a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government issued a directive on Wednesday, urging schools to remain vigilant and ensure the timely monitoring of emails received at their official addresses.

The advisory read, “"In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi should ensure that emails/messages received on official email id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely," read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.”

Furthermore, the directive mandated that any suspicious or concerning content spotted through the emails be immediately reported to district education officials and the Delhi Police for appropriate action.

"The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time," the advisory further read.

The advisory comes after at least 100 schools in the capital and neighbouring Noida received identical bomb threats via email, sparking widespread panic among students, parents, and school authorities. Authorities of several schools initiated mass evacuations and conducted extensive searches of school premises in response to the threats.

Fortunately, police investigations revealed the threats to be false alarms, as no suspicious or objectionable items were discovered during the searches.

(with inputs from PTI)