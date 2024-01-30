'Good Riddance' for INDIA alliance, says Congress' Jairam Ramesh on Nitish Kumar's return to NDA fold 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday stated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led NDA was a relief for the opposition INDIA bloc. He made these remarks in Kishanganj district after Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar.

Ramesh challenged Kumar to compel the Narendra Modi government to release the report of the caste survey conducted by the previous Manmohan Singh regime. He also alleged that the timing of Kumar's return to BJP was orchestrated by Prime Minister Modi, news agency PTI reported.

Talking to reporters shortly after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar, Ramesh said, "There is going to be absolutely no adverse impact on INDIA bloc of Mr Kumar's exit. Many leaders are heaving a sigh of relief and saying thank god this man is gone. It is good riddance."

Ramesh suggested that the question should not be the impact on the INDIA bloc, but on the NDA itself. He further claimed that the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' received a positive response in Kishanganj and Araria districts, and warned BJP leaders that the yatra will not stop until people get justice.

He also mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Purnea on Tuesday and another rally in Ranchi later this week.

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as Bihar CM for the record ninth time aftee he broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the opposition bloc INDIA alliance.

Ramesh further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "jhooth ke jagadguru (pontiff of liars)" and alleged that he masterminded the timing chosen by Kumar, who was "vishwasghat ke visheshagya (specialist in betrayals)" to announce his decision to quit the alliance.

"When 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' started on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal, PM Modi found the 'muhurat' to sway Milind Deora from the Congress so that the headlines become 'Milind Deora' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'," he alleged.

"They (BJP) were jittery over the yatra's entry to Bihar. So, they asked the 'flipping master' (referring to Nitish Kumar) to do a flip... and he did that," he said.

(With PTI inputs)