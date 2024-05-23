‘Got no call from Arvind Kejriwal till now...’: Swati Maliwal, says 'left all alone' by party members after assault

Narrating her harrowing experience on the May 13, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said that to date she has got no call from Arvind Kejriwal since the incident took place.

She even claimed that all party members have been asked to do her character assassination and expressed surprise that even Delhi minister Atishi is alleging that the AAP MP is a ‘BJP agent’ and is involved in ‘a conspiracy against the Delhi CM’.

The former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women said that the party has now become a fiefdom and claimed that she has been made an example in the party. "...It is also a fact that despite all this happening till date, I have not received any call from Arvind ji nor has he met me till now. Arvind Ji is protecting the accused..." she said expressing disappointment adding that she is 'deeply hurt' from the fallout.

In a tell-all podcast with ANI, the MP shed light on what exactly happened on the fateful day (May 13). She said, “I had gone to the CM’s residence to meet Arvind Kejriwal. The staff asked me to wait in the drawing room and I was told that CM Kejriwal was at home and he was coming to meet me. Meanwhile, his PS Bibhav Kumar came and started abusing me.”

He said, “Teri aaukat kya hai and many other things. He slapped me 7-8 times… I called the police and when he realized that I had called the police, he went out and called the security… They made a 15-second doctored video viral, they tampered with the evidence.”

In her FIR, Maliwal said that Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar slapped her seven–eight times and repeatedly kicked her in her chest and stomach when she went to the CM’s residence on May 13.

The AAP MP alleged that she was screaming for help but none came to her aid. "...I am not able to understand why has the whole party come in support of Bibhav in this manner. This is my party, the one which is made of our sweat & blood...Today I am very sad & alone...Main sach bol rahi hun. Main khatam nahi hongi..." she said.

“I have rarely taken an appointment, whenever I have gone to his (CM Kejriwal’s) residence, I have never taken an appointment...They said that I was trespassing, so I wanted to know that if I was trespassing then they would have stopped me at the gate itself. If someone doesn't come with an appointment, will you beat him up?” Maliwal said.

She also claimed that Sanjay Singh came and visited her at her home and agreed that she was assaulted. “I was asked not to submit a complaint as the party would take action against Bibhav Kumar, but the next day I saw him in Lucknow beside Arvind Kejriwal, then I decided to go ahead with filing a complaint.”

Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, claimed on May 21 that the party was putting pressure on everyone to leak her personal photos and do “fake sting operations”.

Dismissing AAP's claims of her walking away immediately after the incident as seen in a purported video clip, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, “When you are beaten up it is normal adrenaline reaction to flee. Even when you are hurt deeply, one can run and act normally at the heat of the moment before the pain settles in...”

The AAP MP said that she is ready to undergo a polygraph and narco test by the police to prove her claims. She also highlighted that her injury claims were already substantiated by the MLC (medico-legal case) report i.e: medical report.

Speaking on the speculation that her MP seat may have been behind the incident, she said, “Agar meri Rajya Sabha ki seat unhe chahiye thi, woh pyaar se maangte toh main jaan de deti, MP toh bohot choti baat hain... Ab chaahe duniya ki koi bhi shakti lag jaye main resign nahi karungi.”

The former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women said that she is the youngest parliamentarian in the country and “will work hard and be an ideal parliamentarian now."

Maliwal also claimed that Bibhav Kumar was called to the CM’s residence. “No one can just walk inside, even I was also called,” she said.

“Arvind Kejriwal ke sabse bade raajdaar, sabse karibi aadmi iss waqt Bibhav Kumar hain. He is not an ordinary PA. If you see his house, his house is so luxurious, he has been given such a house, even no minister has got such a house in Delhi, so he is very influential and at present, he is a powerful man in the entire party and the entire party is afraid of him,” she said of Kumar.

On being asked if she feels let down by Arvind Kejriwal & party leaders after her assault case, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, “Today, I am very sad. I have been isolated. The whole machinery and troll mechanism has been unleased against me...”

Maliwal got emotional as she talked about no support from the party and said, “Jin logon ke saath meine itne saal kaam kiya, jab mujhe itni burre tarike se pita gaya, toh unhone mera saath nahi diya, mujhe akela kar diya....”

Speaking about Kejriwal’s promise of ‘free and fair police investigation should be done’ statement, Maliwal said, “They conducted an out-of-court trial and I was found guilty. The party is trying to convict me, so how can they say that there should be a free and fair investigation? I made only one call and one complaint, after that I remained silent for so many days because I wanted a free and fair investigation. Every day some doctored video, some doctored CCTV footage is shown, they sometimes say I am an agent of BJP, does character assassination, threatens me, then how will there be a free and fair investigation?...”

She also highlighted that she relives though the trauma every day and is anxious thoughout the day. "They have tried their level best to finish me off, but I will fight," she added.

On being asked if she was expecting support from Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi minister Atishi, Maliwal said “...Aaj mere sath hua hai kal pata nahi kiske sath hoga...Today I have shown courage to fight against such powerful people. But yes, it is true that I am completely alone. I feel very sad. I believe that every woman should stand with women...My career is over, I am ruined. In such a situation, why would I lie? At such a time, the women of AAP are not standing with me, makes me feel very bad...”