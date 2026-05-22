Govt eyes AI-ready workforce, governance overhaul in next reform push

India may be quietly preparing for its next major economic transition, one driven by artificial intelligence, digital governance and future-ready employment. Signals emerging from recent government deliberations suggest that the Centre is attempting to align education, skilling, governance reforms and manufacturing strategy under a broader long-term framework for “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

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At a recent meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus was on reducing regulatory burden, improving ease of living and limiting government intervention to areas where it is truly needed. The messaging pointed towards a governance model that prioritises efficiency, faster delivery and lower compliance costs for citizens and businesses.

Government sources told Business Today Television that policymakers increasingly view India’s demographic advantage through the lens of technological disruption, particularly as artificial intelligence begins reshaping global labour markets and governance systems. Sources indicated that discussions around deregulation, skilling and technology-led governance are now being viewed as interconnected policy priorities which could be discussed in the upcoming Niti Aayog governing coincil meeting next month.

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Officials familiar with the deliberations said discussions are likely to centre on human capital development, AI-led governance, cybersecurity preparedness and technology-enabled administration. Policymakers are also expected to push for outcome-based governance and stronger coordination between the Centre and states on skilling, education and workforce planning.

Government sources further said there is growing emphasis on preparing both the workforce and administrative systems for a more digital and automation-driven economy. Capacity-building discussions may also include wider adoption of AI-enabled governance systems and faster public service delivery mechanisms.

Taken together, the emerging policy direction indicates that the next phase of reforms may move beyond infrastructure expansion and welfare delivery toward building a leaner, technology-first state geared for an AI-led economic era.