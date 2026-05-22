Sun Pharma Q4 PAT up 26% to Rs 2,714 crore; announces final dividend — check amount here

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 26.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26). The country's largest drugmaker posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,714 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2,149.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations climbed 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 14,559.8 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 12,815.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's gross margin improved to 80.8 per cent from 79.4 per cent a year ago. EBITDA increased 6.4 per cent to Rs 3,954.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,716.1 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA margin slipped to 27.1 per cent from 28.7 per cent in Q4 FY25.

Sun Pharma said, "In Q4, India formulations recorded growth of 14.8 per cent, led by CVD, CNS, Gastro & Ortho segments."

The company added that US formulations revenue marginally declined during the quarter to $459 million.

Emerging markets revenue stood at $306 million in Q4 FY26, marking a 17.4 per cent increase over the same period last year. Revenue from Rest of the World (RoW) formulations came in at $220 million, up 10 per cent YoY.

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Sun Pharma said its R&D investments during Q4 FY26 stood at 6.7 per cent of sales. Of the total R&D expenditure, 36.9 per cent was allocated towards Innovative Medicines R&D.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the Company, said, "Our full-year performance reflects several significant achievements. Sun's 0.3 percentage point gain in the India market is our highest gain since the Ranbaxy acquisition. Our US Innovative Medicines business has surpassed $1 billion in revenues, while Ex-US Innovative Medicines continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum. The recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further accelerate Sun's transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical company."

Alongside the earnings announcement, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26.

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"This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 11 per share paid in FY26, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 16 per share, same as FY25," Sun Pharma stated.

Shares of Sun Pharma were last seen trading 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 1,840.45.