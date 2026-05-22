BT Exclusive: We are providing infra to people coming to work from the beach, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Long known for its beaches and tourism-driven economy, Goa is now positioning itself as an emerging hub for start-ups, remote work and AI-led innovation. Talking to Business Today, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government is building digital and physical infrastructure aimed at attracting entrepreneurs, remote professionals and technology firms.

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Speaking about the state’s evolving economic strategy on the sidelines of Goa Shackathon, Sawant highlighted the rise of co-working spaces and workation infrastructure in Goa, catering to professionals who increasingly want to “work from the beach” while staying connected to modern business facilities.

“The first thing is co-working space and infrastructure connectivity, which people want,” Sawant said. “We are giving infrastructure for people who are coming to work from the beach, along with so many shacks.”

The chief minister said the government is also looking to integrate these emerging workspaces with the state’s IT ecosystem through partnerships with the IT department. According to him, start-ups and entrepreneurs setting up operations in Goa can tap into government-backed support systems, including start-up facilitation and access to venture capital networks.

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“Our IT department has various start-ups and venture capital support, so definitely we can give it to them,” he said.

Goa currently has around 800 DPIIT-recognised start-ups, with tourism and IT emerging as dominant sectors in the state’s start-up landscape. Sawant said tourism-linked innovation continues to attract a large number of entrepreneurs, reflecting Goa’s attempt to blend its legacy industry with new-age technology ventures.

“Being in tourism, so many start-ups have come in the tourism sector,” he said.

The state government is now sharpening its focus on AI as part of its broader digital ambitions. Goa recently unveiled its draft AI policy aimed at positioning the state as a technology-driven innovation hub.

The state has also outlined plans around skilling, start-up acceleration, and digital infrastructure as part of its broader AI Mission 2027 road map.

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With tourism remaining central to Goa’s economy, the government’s larger pitch appears to be transforming the coastal state into a hybrid destination.