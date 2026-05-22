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BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 232 pts higher, Nifty above 23,700; Trent shares up 3%

BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 232 pts higher, Nifty above 23,700; Trent shares up 3%

While stocks such as Sun Pharma, ITC and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.67%.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 22, 2026 3:47 PM IST
BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 232 pts higher, Nifty above 23,700; Trent shares up 3%At close, the Sensex jumped 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty gained 64.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 23,719.30. (Image: AI generated)

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early gains to settle higher on Friday, led by gains in financial stocks, a marginally easing rupee amid RBI intervention to strengthen past the Rs 96 per-dollar mark, and renewed hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

At close, the Sensex jumped 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty gained 64.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 23,719.30.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Trent emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.01% to Rs 4295.75. Axis Bank followed with a 2.52% gain, while ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) rose 1.91%, 1.42%, 1.06% and 1.06%, respectively.  

While stocks such as Sun Pharma, ITC and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.43%.

Domestic markets traded with a mild positive bias, supported by buying at lower levels and moderately constructive global cues expecting Middle East tensions to ease, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“Globally, the AI investment theme remained the primary driver, while domestically financial stocks led the gains, with selective interest in autos and consumption,” said Nair.

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Five stocks, namely ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and Trent, contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.  

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex index advanced 1.18% to close at 60,904.45, while the BSE Consumer Durables index gained 0.63% to settle at 57,857.79.

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“Investors are expected to remain focused on stock- and sector-specific opportunities amid mixed global cues, while continued resilience in financials and sustained participation in the broader market may support sentiment in the near term,” said Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 22, 2026 3:39 PM IST
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