BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 232 pts higher, Nifty above 23,700; Trent shares up 3%

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early gains to settle higher on Friday, led by gains in financial stocks, a marginally easing rupee amid RBI intervention to strengthen past the Rs 96 per-dollar mark, and renewed hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

At close, the Sensex jumped 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty gained 64.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 23,719.30.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Trent emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.01% to Rs 4295.75. Axis Bank followed with a 2.52% gain, while ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) rose 1.91%, 1.42%, 1.06% and 1.06%, respectively.

While stocks such as Sun Pharma, ITC and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.43%.

Domestic markets traded with a mild positive bias, supported by buying at lower levels and moderately constructive global cues expecting Middle East tensions to ease, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“Globally, the AI investment theme remained the primary driver, while domestically financial stocks led the gains, with selective interest in autos and consumption,” said Nair.

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