Govt planned RCB event, invited Karnataka Governor: Raj Bhavan sources on stampede row

Karnataka Governor had planned to invite the Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) players to Raj Bhavan for a felicitation ceremony but Raj Bhavan was informed that the state government planned the event at Vidhan Soudha instead, sources told India Today.

Raj Bhavan sources also revealed that the Chief Minister officially invited the Governor to participate in the Vidhan Soudha event. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had, however, said earlier that the felicitation was not a government event and the Karnataka State Cricket Association had invited the Governor.

Addressing the criticism following the stampede during the RCB felicitation ceremony, CM Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that after the DPR communication, the Chief Secretary and the police agreed to organise the event, after which he gave the green signal. Siddaramaiah clarified that the event was organised by the KSCA, whose treasurer and secretary invited him to attend. He emphasised that it was not his programme and that he had no role beyond attending the event, which also included an invitation to the Governor.

Responding to allegations, Siddaramaiah said the BJP and JDS were politicising the incident. He denied Kumaraswamy's claim that he threatened the police, calling it a complete lie. He added that action had been taken against negligent officials and a judicial inquiry ordered as demanded.

The Chief Minister said he was not informed of many details of the programme. He said the letter never reached him and that the DPR department had given permission. He was informed and approved the event but did not direct it to be held in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Sources revealed that Bengaluru police had reportedly suggested holding the celebration on Sunday. However, the government ignored this request and proceeded with the felicitation ceremony the day after RCB's IPL victory. During the victory parade, a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium led to the death of 11 people.

