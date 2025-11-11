GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi: Schools directed to hold classes in hybrid mode for children upto class 5

Given the worsening air quality in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta-led government has directed all schools across the national capital to conduct classes for children up to Class 5 in the hybrid mode. The circular mentioned that the preventive measure was in keeping with the Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines that have been imposed in the national capital after the air quality reached 'severe' levels.

"Accordingly, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the circular read.

The development comes after the Centre invoked the Stage-3 of the GRAP after Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) surged from very poor (362) on Monday to severe (425) on Tuesday morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) attributed the rise in pollution to unfavourable weather conditions such as calm winds and stable atmosphere, which allowed pollutants to accumulate closer to the surface.

The enforcement of Stage III brings in additional stringent measures, building upon those already implemented under Stages I and II of the GRAP.

Some other restrictions under GRAP-3 include the ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, closure of all stone crushers and mining activities and restrictions on the use of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.