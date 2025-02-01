Greenfield airports, Makhana Board: Bihar finds a mention in Nirmala Sitharaman's speech ahead of assembly polls

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made mega announcements for Bihar. Sitharaman announced that greenfield airports will be facilitated in the north Indian state to meet its future aviation needs.

She said that these greenfield airports will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport. Sitharaman also announced financial support for the Kosi canal project in Bihar's Mithilanchal region.

Besides this, she said that Indian Institute of Technology Patna's capacity will be increased as part of the capacity expansion in IITs by providing additional infrastructure in 5 IITs for around 6,500 more students.

Moreover, a Makhana Board will also be established in Bihar to boost fox nut production and processing. The initiative also seeks to enhance value addition and strengthen marketing strategies in a bid to empower farmers and businesses to tap into the food's growing global demand.

"The people engaged in these activities will be organised into FPOs. The Board will provide hand holding and training support to makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she explained.

While fox nuts have long been of significance in Indian traditions, around 90 per cent of the world's Makhana is done in Bihar. Makhanas are highly valued for their nutritional content.

The One District One Product initiative has significantly helped the farmers of Bihar engaged in Makhana production. The status of the Makhana Research Centre has been elevated and the product has secured a GI tag.

Furthermore, she also announced the establishment of National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar to support entrepreneurship, development and to boost farmer income. "The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region," Sitharaman said.

This, however, was not it with the Bihar connection. Sitharaman also donned a saree adorned with Madhubani Art presented to her by 2021 Padma awardee Dulari Devi.

Bihar is likely to go to polls in October or November this year. Not only this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is the second biggest ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre after Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).