Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP to make clean sweep with 26 seats, predicts Axis My India

Gujarat exit polls: BJP is expected to get around 25-26 seats, whereas INDIA Bloc will get 0 to 1 seats, as per the data released by Axis My India-India Today. According to Today's Chanakya, BJP will get around 27 seats in Gujarat, while Congress-AAP alliance, i.e., INDIA Bloc will get 0 to 2 seats.

Gujarat went to polls on May 7 to elect 26 members of Parliament from the state. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP had won 26 seats.

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2024: Direct contest is between BJP and Congress Agencies BJP Congress-AAP Others India Today-Axis My India 25-26 0-1 Today's Chanakya 26 ± 2 0 ± 2 0 C-Voter 25-26 0-1 Times Now Jan Ki Baat Polstrat Matrize 24-26 0-2 PMARQ 26

The BJP's candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat has been elected unopposed. This happened after the Congress candidate's nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew their nominations.

Congress is contesting in 24 seats and the AAP has fielded candidates in two seats. Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. BSP has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies, while Samajwadi Party in 1.

Key candidates in the Gujarat elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and state BJP chief CR Paatil from Navsari. Other notable contenders are Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot and Mansukhbhai Vasava competing against AAP's Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch.

In the electoral battle for Gandhinagar, BJP's Amit Shah is up against Congress' Sonal Patel. Meanwhile, in Rajkot, BJP's Parshottam Rupala is facing off against Congress' Paresh Dhanani. Porbandar's constituency is seeing BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya against Congress' Lalitbhai Vasoya. Anand is witnessing BJP's Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel against Congress' Amitbhai Chavda. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Nimu Bambhania is up against AAP's Umesh Makwana.

In Gujarat, approximately 58.98% of voters turned out for the Lok Sabha elections during the third phase held on Tuesday.