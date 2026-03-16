Gujarat raises LPG distribution by 20%, pushes PNG adoption; hospitals, educational institutions among essential sectors prioritised

The Gujarat government has increased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution by about 20 per cent above normal weekly levels to ensure uninterrupted supply across the state, while also encouraging households and businesses to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections wherever the pipeline network is available.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mona Khandhar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said Gujarat currently has adequate LPG stock and that supply chains remain stable despite global disruptions affecting fuel markets.

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"The district teams, police system, oil marketing companies and our state-level teams are in constant coordination to ensure that there is no disruption in LPG supply. We are receiving LPG stock continuously, and buffer stock with agencies is also increasing," Khandhar said.

She added that LPG availability in the state has actually increased compared with normal supply levels. "The LPG supply that used to happen in a normal week before this situation has actually gone up now. We are supplying almost 20 per cent more LPG to customers than before," she said.

At the same time, the state government has been promoting the use of PNG connections in cities where the infrastructure already exists. Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, hotels and restaurants have been allowed to obtain PNG connections immediately in areas covered by the network.

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"PNG connections are available for both domestic and commercial use across the network, and arrangements have been made so that they can be obtained immediately," Khandhar said.

Essential sectors have been prioritised to avoid disruptions in services. Hospitals and educational institutions have been provided 100 per cent of their LPG demand.

"Social institutions such as old-age homes and orphanages have also been ensured an adequate supply. Government meal schemes, including those run under departments such as labour and employment, and the mid-day meal programmes, have also been provided sufficient LPG stock," she said.

For sectors where PNG is not available, industries such as pharmaceuticals, dairy units, seed-processing facilities and airline or railway canteens may receive up to 70 per cent of their normal commercial LPG requirement. Restaurants, roadside eateries, hotels and corporate canteens can access limited commercial LPG supply within a 10 per cent cap in such areas.

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According to Khandhar, Gujarat has also been allotted 1,452 kilolitres of kerosene by the Centre, which has been distributed among districts with a cap of 36,000 litres each. The fuel will be supplied based on need up to five litres per household and 25 litres for institutions in rural areas.

"To ensure uninterrupted LPG supply according to entitlement, the government has deployed one revenue department employee and one police personnel at each gas agency to enforce guidelines announced by both state and Central governments," she said.