Gunmen spray over two dozen bullets at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav early Sunday morning, unleashing more than two dozen rounds before fleeing the scene.

According to the Gurugram Police, the attack took place between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. when three assailants on motorcycles arrived near Yadav's house and opened indiscriminate fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Senior officers visited the site, and forensic experts were called in to collect evidence.