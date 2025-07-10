Gunmen opened fire at the building housing Kapil Sharma's newly launched café in Surrey, Canada.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place just weeks after the popular comedian opened Cap’s Café in the British Columbia city.

It remains unclear whether the attackers specifically targeted the café or if the firing was intended as a broader threat.

Advertisement

The assailants reportedly arrived in a car and fled soon after.

The comedian's hit show, Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, recently premiered on Netflix on June 21. The first episode featured Salman Khan, followed by the cast of Metro In Dino in the second.