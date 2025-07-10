Business Today
News
india
It remains unclear whether the attackers specifically targeted the café or if the firing was intended as a broader threat.

Arvind Ojha
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025 7:03 PM IST
Gunshots outside Kapil Sharma's café in Canada: What we know so farShots fired near Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada

Gunmen opened fire at the building housing Kapil Sharma's newly launched café in Surrey, Canada. 

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place just weeks after the popular comedian opened Cap’s Café in the British Columbia city. 

It remains unclear whether the attackers specifically targeted the café or if the firing was intended as a broader threat.

The assailants reportedly arrived in a car and fled soon after. 

The comedian's hit show, Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, recently premiered on Netflix on June 21. The first episode featured Salman Khan, followed by the cast of Metro In Dino in the second. 

Published on: Jul 10, 2025 6:58 PM IST
